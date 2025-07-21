Andres Gimenez Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Gimenez (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage and fielding grounders on his knees, MLB.com reports.

Gimenez hasn't yet been cleared to run or field grounders in an upright position while he recovers from a left ankle sprain, but he's been able to resume baseball activities on some level coming out of the All-Star break. The infielder should have a chance at returning from the 10-day injured list before the end of July, though he still has a few hurdles to clear in the recovery process.