Andrew Abbott News: Delivers quality start

Abbott did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to the Mets. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

Abbott coughed up a run in each of the third and fifth innings during his quality start Sunday. He threw 66 of 95 pitches for strikes and forced 11 whiffs, including five with his fastball. Abbott has given up three runs over 13.2 innings in his last two appearances after being tagged with four runs in his shortest outing of the year against the Phillies on July 4. Despite that hiccup, he's allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven outings, resulting in a 2.06 ERA during that span. Abbott owns an impressive 2.13 ERA with an 88:25 K:BB across 97.1 frames. He's lined up to face the Rays at home next weekend.