Andrew Chafin Injury: Could be close to return
Chafin (hamstring) threw a simulated game prior to Tuesday's game being postponed due to rain, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The veteran southpaw has been sidelined since June 8 due to a strained hamstring. Chafin isn't expected to need a rehab assignment, and if he doesn't have any issues following Tuesday's session, he could be activated from the IL later this week.
