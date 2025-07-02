Menu
Andrew Chafin Injury: Could be close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Chafin (hamstring) threw a simulated game prior to Tuesday's game being postponed due to rain, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran southpaw has been sidelined since June 8 due to a strained hamstring. Chafin isn't expected to need a rehab assignment, and if he doesn't have any issues following Tuesday's session, he could be activated from the IL later this week.

Andrew Chafin
Washington Nationals
