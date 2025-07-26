Andrew Hoffmann News: Moved to Arizona

Kansas City traded Hoffmann to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Randal Grichuk on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hoffmann got into three major-league games with KC this season, posting a 3.86 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB over 4.2 innings. He logged 15 starts over 29 appearances in the minors in 2024 but has been a full-time reliever this year, recording a 2.25 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 55:10 K:BB over 40 frames spanning 32 appearances with Triple-A Omaha. Per Aaron Hughes of SI.com, Hoffmann will begin his Diamondbacks tenure with Triple-A Reno.