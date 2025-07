The Royals optioned Hoffmann to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Hoffmann was called up by Kansas City on Friday and appeared in two games during his brief time in the majors, allowing four runs (none earned) with a 1:4 K:BB over 2.2 innings. The 25-year-old will now head back to Omaha, where he has a 2.31 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 31 outings this season.