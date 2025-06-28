Andrew McCutchen News: Knocks in two-run single

McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mets.

McCutchen played a key role in the Pirates' six-run eighth inning, when he drove in a two-run single before coming around to score on a Bryan Reynolds two-run double. McCutchen has reached base safely in nine of his last 11 starts, and over that span he has gone 14-for-47 (.298) with two home runs and five RBI.