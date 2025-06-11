Andrew McCutchen News: Passes franchise legend Wednesday

McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The 38-year-old launched a hanging splitter from Cal Quantrill over the center field fence in the fifth inning, giving Pittsburgh a 4-0 lead. The homer was the sixth of the season for McCutchen, and his 241st in a Pirates uniform -- passing the immortal Roberto Clemente on the franchise's all-time list, and putting him into third place behind two other Hall of Famers, Ralph Kiner (301) and Willie Stargell (475). Through 60 games this season, McCutchen is slashing .263/.354/.405 with 21 runs and 25 RBI.