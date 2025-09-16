Saalfrank was down over the weekend with left shoulder fatigue. He went for imaging, but it appears nothing concerning was found, as the reliever was able to get back into a game after a few days off. Saalfrank ended up with the win after pitching a clean ninth inning, as the Diamondbacks walked it off in their half of the frame. He's been part of a closer committee late in the season, picking up three saves and five holds since the start of August. Overall, Saalfrank has a 1.33 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB through 27 innings this season.