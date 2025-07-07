Andrew Vaughn News: Goes yard in MIL debut

Vaughn went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Monday's 9-1 win over the Dodgers.

Vaughn drew his first start since being acquired by Milwaukee via trade June 13 and made an immediate impact. The 27-year-old first baseman launched a three-run homer off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning, plating Sal Frelick and William Contreras. While Vaughn's long-term role with the Brewers remains unclear, he should share first base duties with Jake Bauers for the duration of Rhys Hoskins' (thumb) stay on the injured list.