Andy Pages News: Goes yard in Monday's win
Pages went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins.
Pages bolstered the Dodgers' lead with a seventh-inning blast, his first since July 2. Over the 13 games between homers, he hit .208 with just one double and one RBI, though that downturn is part of a larger slump for the Dodgers as a whole. The outfielder still has a .282/.321/.479 slash line with 18 homers, 60 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 97 games, so there's no reason to think his playing time is at risk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now