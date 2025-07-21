Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Andy Pages headshot

Andy Pages News: Goes yard in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Pages went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Pages bolstered the Dodgers' lead with a seventh-inning blast, his first since July 2. Over the 13 games between homers, he hit .208 with just one double and one RBI, though that downturn is part of a larger slump for the Dodgers as a whole. The outfielder still has a .282/.321/.479 slash line with 18 homers, 60 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 97 games, so there's no reason to think his playing time is at risk.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now