Angel Cervantes News: Going to UCLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Cervantes announced Wednesday that he will attend UCLA in the fall instead of signing with the Pirates, Peter Flaherty of Baseball America reports.

The Pirates drafted Cervantes with the 50th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, so it's a big surprise that he is spurning them to go to college. Cervantes is a prep righty from California who has a well-rounded arsenal and all the tools to be a top 10 pick in a few years if he stays healthy.

