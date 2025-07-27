Angel Chivilli News: Moves up to majors

The Rockies recalled Chivilli from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Colorado will swap Chivilli into its bullpen for right-hander Ryan Rolison, who was demoted to Triple-A after giving up two runs (one earned) over 1.2 innings during his appearance in Saturday's 18-0 loss to the Orioles. Over 25 appearances out of the Colorado bullpen this season, Chivilli has struggled to a 5.91 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB in 35 innings.