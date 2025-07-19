Angel Martinez News: Moves to leadoff

Martinez batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Athletics.

Martinez took over the leadoff spot for Stephen Kwan, who was unavailable due to a wrist injury. Martinez's bat was largely quiet during the first half -- he posted a slash line of .231/.257/.349 over 69 games -- but got on a roll before the break and continued it Friday. Over the last 11 contests, Martinez has gone 12-for-43 (.279) with six doubles and three home runs (.628 slugging) while driving in nine runs.