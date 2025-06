Gose agreed to a contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The specifics of the deal aren't clear, but Gose quickly linked up with the Diamondbacks after being released from his minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday. The left-hander posted a 4.30 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB across 23 innings at the Triple-A level with New York.