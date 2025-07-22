Anthony Misiewicz Injury: Exits with injury
Misiewicz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Misiewicz's injury occurred during a replay review in the eighth inning of Tuesday's contest, but it's unclear what kind of injury he's dealing with or how it happened. The Twins will bring him in for a closer look and should provide some clarity in the near future.
