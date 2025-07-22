Menu
Anthony Misiewicz Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Misiewicz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Misiewicz's injury occurred during a replay review in the eighth inning of Tuesday's contest, but it's unclear what kind of injury he's dealing with or how it happened. The Twins will bring him in for a closer look and should provide some clarity in the near future.

Anthony Misiewicz
Minnesota Twins
