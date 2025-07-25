Anthony Misiewicz Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

The Twins placed Misiewicz on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Misiewicz was removed from Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Dodgers with the injury after throwing just six pitches. The left-handed reliever has appeared in four games with the Twins this season and owns a 10.38 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB across 4.1 innings of work.