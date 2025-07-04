Anthony Santander Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Santander (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander had been on the 10-day IL due to a subluxation of his left shoulder since May 30, and his move to the 60-day IL means that he won't be eligible for activation until July 30. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins mentioned near the end of June that the veteran outfielder was nearing the beginning of a hitting progression, but it appears that Santander remains several weeks away from being ready to return to action. Of late, Davis Schneider has been getting most of the starts in left field in Santander's stead.