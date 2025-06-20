Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander Injury: Not hitting yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Santander (shoulder) has yet to resume hitting, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander has been on the shelf since late May due to inflammation in his left shoulder. While he's been cleared to throw, he hasn't begun hitting yet. Considering the lengthy layoff, it's likely Santander will need a rehab assignment. If that's the case, Santander shouldn't be expected back until July.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now