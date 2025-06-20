Anthony Santander Injury: Not hitting yet
Santander (shoulder) has yet to resume hitting, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Santander has been on the shelf since late May due to inflammation in his left shoulder. While he's been cleared to throw, he hasn't begun hitting yet. Considering the lengthy layoff, it's likely Santander will need a rehab assignment. If that's the case, Santander shouldn't be expected back until July.
