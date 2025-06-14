Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander Injury: Not ready to swing bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Santander (shoulder) isn't ready to resume hitting but will begin throwing this week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander has been out of action since landing on the injured list in late May due to left shoulder inflammation. The veteran outfielder received a PRP injection in early June but hasn't yet progressed to a point where the Blue Jays want him to start swinging a bat. With that in mind, Santander's activation doesn't appear to be imminent. At this point, there's not a clear timeline for when he will begin hitting again.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now