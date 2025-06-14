Anthony Santander Injury: Not ready to swing bat

Santander (shoulder) isn't ready to resume hitting but will begin throwing this week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander has been out of action since landing on the injured list in late May due to left shoulder inflammation. The veteran outfielder received a PRP injection in early June but hasn't yet progressed to a point where the Blue Jays want him to start swinging a bat. With that in mind, Santander's activation doesn't appear to be imminent. At this point, there's not a clear timeline for when he will begin hitting again.