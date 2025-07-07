Anthony Santander Injury: Still not hitting
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Santander (shoulder) has not resumed hitting but could do so "hopefully soon," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Santander's progress from a left shoulder subluxation has been slow, as he's already missed nearly six weeks of action and still isn't ready to swing a bat. Once cleared to swing, Santander will need time to ramp things back up and is sure to require a rehab assignment before being activated. He is not eligible to return until late July after being shifted to the 60-day injured list last week.
