Anthony Veneziano News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Veneziano to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Veneziano worked 1.1 innings and tossed 49 pitches between a pair of relief appearances the past two days, so he was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale in Washington. The Marlins opted to swap Veneziano off the active roster for a fresh bullpen arm in right-hander Freddy Tarnok, whose contract was selected from Jacksonville in a corresponding move.