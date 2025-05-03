Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe Injury: Tweaks left shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 2:31pm

Volpe told reporters after Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rays that he felt a "pop" in his left shoulder in the eighth inning, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Volpe injured his left shoulder while diving for a ground ball, but he was able to stay in the game after being checked on by trainers. X-rays after Saturday's game came back clean, but the 24-year-old shortstop will undergo further testing and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's series finale. Oswaldo Cabrera and Pablo Reyes could fill in at shortstop if Volpe were to be sidelined.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now