Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
*No weather issues expected
It's a bleak pitching slate with only two starters priced in the $9k range, headlined by our top projected pitcher in Bryan Woo. We expect him to the most popular GPP option in a matchup against a Twins lineup that tends to be hit-or-miss and is below average in terms of runs scored. Spencer Schwellenbach is the other choice in this range and while he's been better overall, draws a tougher assignment against the Mets.
We've also starred Chad Patrick, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jack Kochanowicz in our optimizer. This is certainly diving deeper than usual given the available options, but Rodriguez is appealing given his $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and favorable matchup against the White Sox. Patrick has also been solid this year and Pittsburgh has been one of the worst offenses over the last two months, sitting 25th in K rate, 26th in OBP, 29th in wOBA and dead-last in runs scored.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Bryan Woo
|1
|5
|5
|9
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|2
|3
|2
|13
|Ben Brown
|3
|4
|1
|12
|Chad Patrick
|4
|7
|4
|7
|Bailey Ober
|5
|13
|11
|3
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|6
|12
|3
|5
|Nick Lodolo
|7
|9
|7
|4
|Allan Winans
|8
|N/A
|N/A
|6
|Walker Buehler
|9
|14
|10
|1
|Shane Smith
|10
|6
|6
|14
|Stephen Kolek
|11
|10
|14
|15
|Matthew Liberatore
|12
|2
|9
|11
|Mitchell Parker
|13
|11
|13
|16
|Jack Kochanowicz
|14
|15
|12
|2
|Paul Blackburn
|15
|8
|15
|8
|Braxton Ashcraft
|16
|1
|8
|10
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Yankees
|5.6
|4
|High
|Brewers
|5.5
|5
|Low
|Padres
|5.4
|8
|Medium
|Diamondbacks
|5.3
|11
|Medium
|Braves
|5.0
|7
|High
|Red Sox
|5.0
|1
|High
|Reds
|4.9
|3
|High
|Mariners
|4.8
|6
|Medium
|Cubs
|4.8
|10
|Medium
|Cardinals
|4.6
|2
|Medium
|Angels
|4.5
|16
|Medium
|White Sox
|4.1
|15
|High
|Twins
|4.1
|9
|Low
|Mets
|3.9
|13
|Low
|Nationals
|3.5
|14
|Low
|Pirates
|3.4
|12
|Low
My primary team stack targets
White Sox vs. LHP Rodriguez (5.93 ERA, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Edgar Quero, Chase Meidroth, Miguel Vargas, Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi
Yankees vs. LHP Lodolo (4.00 FIP). Key pieces: Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge
Red Sox vs. RHP Kochanowicz (5.69 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Abraham Toro, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran
Reds vs. RHP Winans (season debut, career 7.20 ERA). Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Tyler Stephenson
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Ozzie Albies: 3-for-4, 2 2B; .750 BA, 2.500 OPS
- J.P. Crawford: 4-for-11, 2 BB; .364 BA, .916 OPS
- Pete Alonso: 4-for-11, 2B; .364 BA, .871 OPS
