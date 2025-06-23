Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, June 23

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 23, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather issues expected

It's a bleak pitching slate with only two starters priced in the $9k range, headlined by our top projected pitcher in Bryan Woo. We expect him to the most popular GPP option in a matchup against a Twins lineup that tends to be hit-or-miss and is below average in terms of runs scored. Spencer Schwellenbach is the other choice in this range and while he's been better overall, draws a tougher assignment against the Mets.

We've also starred Chad Patrick, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jack Kochanowicz in our optimizer. This is certainly diving deeper than usual given the available options, but Rodriguez is appealing given his $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and favorable matchup against the White Sox. Patrick has also been solid this year and Pittsburgh has been one of the worst offenses over the last two months, sitting 25th in K rate, 26th in OBP, 29th in wOBA and dead-last in runs scored. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Bryan Woo1559

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Yankees5.64High
Brewers5.55Low
Padres5.48Medium
Diamondbacks5.311Medium
Braves5.07High
Red Sox5.01High
Reds4.93High
Mariners4.86Medium
Cubs4.810Medium
Cardinals4.62Medium
Angels4.516Medium
White Sox4.115High
Twins4.19Low
Mets3.913Low
Nationals3.514Low
Pirates3.412Low

My primary team stack targets

White Sox vs. LHP Rodriguez (5.93 ERA, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Edgar Quero, Chase Meidroth, Miguel Vargas, Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi

Yankees vs. LHP Lodolo (4.00 FIP). Key pieces: Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge

Red Sox vs. RHP Kochanowicz (5.69 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Abraham Toro, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran

Reds vs. RHP Winans (season debut, career 7.20 ERA). Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Tyler Stephenson

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

