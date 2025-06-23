This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings eight-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather issues expected

It's a bleak pitching slate with only two starters priced in the $9k range, headlined by our top projected pitcher in Bryan Woo. We expect him to the most popular GPP option in a matchup against a Twins lineup that tends to be hit-or-miss and is below average in terms of runs scored. Spencer Schwellenbach is the other choice in this range and while he's been better overall, draws a tougher assignment against the Mets.

We've also starred Chad Patrick, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jack Kochanowicz in our optimizer. This is certainly diving deeper than usual given the available options, but Rodriguez is appealing given his $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and favorable matchup against the White Sox. Patrick has also been solid this year and Pittsburgh has been one of the worst offenses over the last two months, sitting 25th in K rate, 26th in OBP, 29th in wOBA and dead-last in runs scored.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):