Volpe underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that he initially suffered in early May. The expectation is that he will be ready to hit at the start of February, but he will not be allowed to dive on his surgically repaired shoulder until April or so. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that, once recovered, Volpe will be "right in the mix" to serve as the team's starting shortstop in 2026, the Talkin' Yanks podcast by Jomboy Media reports. Jose Caballero is likely to serve as the team's shortstop until Volpe is ready, and there are no guarantees Volpe gets the job back after he slashed .212\/.272\/.391 with 19 home runs and 18 stolen bases over 153 regular-season contest in 2025.