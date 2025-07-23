Anthony Volpe News: Belts homer in defeat

Volpe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Volpe hit one of three Yankees homers in the contest, swatting a 384-foot solo shot in the fifth frame. The young shortstop has just four hits across 19 at-bats to begin the second half, but three of the knocks have been homers. Volpe is up to 13 home runs through 101 contests on the campaign, surpassing the 12 long balls he slugged across 160 regular-season games last season.