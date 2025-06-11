Aroldis Chapman News: Continues strong run as closer

Chapman collected the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rays after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

Chapman picked up his 12th save of the season, and he's now posted eight consecutive outings with allowing an earned run. The 37-year-old southpaw has also recorded at least one strikeout in 10 consecutive appearances, and he now boasts a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB over 28.1 innings on the year. Chapman has now successfully converted 12 of his 13 save chances in 2025 as Boston's closer.