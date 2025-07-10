Aroldis Chapman News: Continues to roll with 16th save

Chapman picked up the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rays, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw continues to roll right along as Boston's closer in 2025, having now converted 16 of his 17 save opportunities. Additionally, Chapman hasn't yielded an earned run over his last 16 innings. That said, his expiring contract makes him a logical trade candidate ahead of the late-July deadline, which is something for fantasy managers to keep in mind moving forward.