Aroldis Chapman News: Fans side for save

Chapman earned a save against the Mariners on Monday, striking out all three batters he faced in one inning of work.

Chapman had little trouble protecting a two-run lead in the ninth frame, as he fired 10 of 13 pitches for strikes and punched out Randy Arozarena, Dylan Moore and Donovan Solano in order. The veteran lefty has a 10-game streak of outings in which he hasn't given up an earned run, and during that stretch he's posted a dominant 14:1 K:BB while allowing just two hits over nine innings. Chapman has successfully converted 13 or 14 save chances on the campaign, and his 42:9 K:BB, 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP through 30 frames make him one of the league's most reliable closers this season.