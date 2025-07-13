Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Aroldis Chapman headshot

Aroldis Chapman News: Secures 17th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Chapman picked up the save in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Rays, striking out all three batters he faced.

The veteran southpaw wrapped the series finale against Tampa Bay in style, retiring three consecutive batters via the punchout to notch his 352nd career save. Chapman has been electric in his first season with the Red Sox, pitching to a stellar 1.18 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 58:10 K:BB across 38 total frames. The 37-year-old is set to make his eighth All-Star appearance in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Aroldis Chapman
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now