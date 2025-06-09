Austin Hays Injury: Could return this week
Hays (foot) is eyeing a possible return from the 10-day injured list by the end of the Reds' series against the Guardians this week, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Cincinnati opens a three-game set with Cleveland on Monday. Hays has been sidelined with a bruised foot since May 28. This is his second stint on the 10-day IL this season. When healthy, Hays has been one of the Reds' most-productive hitters, slashing .303/.346/.555 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases across 130 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now