Austin Hays Injury: Could return this week

Hays (foot) is eyeing a possible return from the 10-day injured list by the end of the Reds' series against the Guardians this week, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati opens a three-game set with Cleveland on Monday. Hays has been sidelined with a bruised foot since May 28. This is his second stint on the 10-day IL this season. When healthy, Hays has been one of the Reds' most-productive hitters, slashing .303/.346/.555 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases across 130 plate appearances.