Austin Hays Injury: Recovery stalled

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 4:22pm

Hays underwent another MRI on his injured left foot Wednesday that came back negative, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

While he doesn't have any fractures, Hays is dealing with persistent discomfort due to a deep bone bruise. The initial hope was that Hays could return before the end of this week's series in Cleveland, but now his status is up in the air. He will be re-evaluated Friday.

