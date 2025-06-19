Austin Hays Injury: Resumes running progression
Hays (foot) resumed a running progression Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Hays had to be shut down from running last week due to lingering soreness in his injured left foot. He's ready to ramp things back up again, but the Reds will take things more slowly this time around. Hays has been shelved since late May with a bone bruise in his foot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now