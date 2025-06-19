Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Austin Hays headshot

Austin Hays Injury: Resumes running progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Hays (foot) resumed a running progression Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hays had to be shut down from running last week due to lingering soreness in his injured left foot. He's ready to ramp things back up again, but the Reds will take things more slowly this time around. Hays has been shelved since late May with a bone bruise in his foot.

Austin Hays
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now