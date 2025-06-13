Menu
Austin Hays Injury: Temporarily shut down from running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Hays (foot) will be shut down from running for a few days until pain subsides, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hays' recovery from a deep bone bruise in his left foot has slowed recently, and lingering pain will prevent him from running for a few days. Encouragingly, Hays' MRI on Wednesday came back negative, but he hasn't made any progress since the tests. He has been on the shelf since May 30.

