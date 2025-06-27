Austin Hays News: Activated from IL

The Reds reinstated Hays (foot) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Hays played in the field Wednesday for the first time during his rehab assignment, and he's been given the green light to rejoin the active roster. He'd been on the shelf since May 29 due to a left foot contusion. Jake Fraley (shoulder) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.