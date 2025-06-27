Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Austin Hays headshot

Austin Hays News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

The Reds reinstated Hays (foot) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Hays played in the field Wednesday for the first time during his rehab assignment, and he's been given the green light to rejoin the active roster. He'd been on the shelf since May 29 due to a left foot contusion. Jake Fraley (shoulder) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

Austin Hays
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now