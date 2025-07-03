Menu
Austin Hays News: Plays field Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 5:10am

Hays started in left field and went 1-for-5 in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Boston. He went 0-for-4 as the DH in the first game, a completion of Tuesday's suspended contest.

Wednesday's regularly meeting between the two clubs was the first time Hays played the field since being activated off the injured list in late June. He'd missed nearly a month with a foot injury but appears ready to handle whatever role manager Terry Francona has planned for him.

Austin Hays
Cincinnati Reds
