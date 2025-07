Hays went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Only Hays could solve Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, who allowed just the one hit and did not walk a batter. Hays is batting .206 (7-for-34) over nine games since coming off the injured list June 27, but it's been an impactful .206 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and six RBI.