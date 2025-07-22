Austin Riley Injury: Return could be pushed to Friday

Riley (abdomen) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and could have his return pushed back to Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The expectation had been that Riley would return from the IL on Tuesday when first eligible, but Atlanta is out of playoff contention and has decided it would be wise to give the third baseman a little more time to recover from his right abdominal strain. Nacho Alvarez will continue to fill in at the hot corner.