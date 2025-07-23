Austin Riley Injury: Still feeling symptoms

Riley indicated Tuesday that he still felt some discomfort in his lower abdomen, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Atlanta is targeting Friday for the third baseman to return from the injured list.

"Not sore, but I think there's still a shadow of something in there, from talking to him," manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday. "And we started thinking about it - using the next two days with the off day is probably the smart thing." Atlanta's place in the standings doesn't give the team much incentive to rush Riley back into the lineup, but the schedule also worked against his earlier return, as a Tuesday night activation would have been followed by a quick turnaround before a Wednesday afternoon contest. Atlanta begins a nine-game road trip Friday against the Rangers, but Snitker wouldn't commit to Riley suiting up for that contest. "We'll see how he feels when he wakes up Friday," the manager said.