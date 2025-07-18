Austin Riley Injury: Taking batting practice

Riley (abdomen) participated in batting practice Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Riley landed on the injured list shortly before the All-Star break with a right abdominal strain. After using the All-Star break to rehab back home, the 28-year-old said he is feeling much better now and is optimistic about his chances to return sometime next week, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. Until then, Nacho Alvarez should continue to work as Atlanta's primary third baseman.