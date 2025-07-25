Austin Riley News: Back from injured list

Atlanta reinstated Riley (abdomen) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The third baseman was still feeling some discomfort in his lower abdomen earlier this week, but he's ready to rejoin the big-league roster Friday after spending two weeks on the injured list. Riley had a hot start to July prior to the injury, going 13-for-41 (.317 average) with five doubles, two homers, six RBI and five runs in 10 games.