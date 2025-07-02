Menu
Austin Warren News: Available for twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 7:14am

The Mets appointed Warren from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Brewers. He'll be available for the second game of the twin bill.

Warren has been recalled from the minors for the fourth time this season but is expected to be in line for another abbreviated stay with the big club. He's made just two appearances out of the New York bullpen, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out three batters.

Austin Warren
New York Mets
