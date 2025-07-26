Austin Wells News: Clubs 15th homer

Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 12-5 loss to the Phillies.

The Yankees slugged four homers on the night but all four were solo shots, including Wells' long ball in the second inning off Taijuan Walker. The 26-year-old backstop has supplied his usual power in July but not much else, slashing .229/.255/.521 over 14 contests with four of his 15 homers on the year, and 10 of his 55 RBI.