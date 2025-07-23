Bailey Falter News: Ties career high with eight Ks

Falter (7-5) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings in a 6-1 victory over the Tigers. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The southpaw delivered his first quality start since May 31 on an efficient 87 pitches (63 strikes) as he tied his career high in strikeouts. Falter has struggled since the beginning of June, and even after Wednesday's performance he carries a 4.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB over his last nine starts and 42.1 innings. He'll look to build on this effort in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.