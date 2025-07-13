Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bailey Ober headshot

Bailey Ober Injury: Completes side session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Ober (hip) has been able to throw multiple bullpen sessions since landing on the injured list July 2, MLB.com reports.

Ober was never shut down from throwing following his placement on the IL, and he quickly advanced to throwing off a mound once the anti-inflammatory medicine he received took full effect. Though he'll be eligible to return from the IL coming out of the All-Star break, it's not clear if Ober will be ready to go for the first turn through the Minnesota rotation. The Twins may want Ober to first face hitters and/or complete a minor-league rehab start prior to activating him.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now