Bailey Ober Injury: Completes side session

Ober (hip) has been able to throw multiple bullpen sessions since landing on the injured list July 2, MLB.com reports.

Ober was never shut down from throwing following his placement on the IL, and he quickly advanced to throwing off a mound once the anti-inflammatory medicine he received took full effect. Though he'll be eligible to return from the IL coming out of the All-Star break, it's not clear if Ober will be ready to go for the first turn through the Minnesota rotation. The Twins may want Ober to first face hitters and/or complete a minor-league rehab start prior to activating him.