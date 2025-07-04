Menu
Bailey Ober Injury: Continues to throw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Ober continues to throw while on the injured list and has received medicine to eliminate inflammation in his injured left hip, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Since Ober wasn't shut down from throwing, he has a better chance to return from the injured list when first eligible right after the All-Star break. Once the swelling is gone from his hip, he'll increase his throwing activity and a clearer timetable for his return will come into focus.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
