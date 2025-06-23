Bailey Ober News: Clobbered again

Ober (4-5) took the loss in Monday's game against Seattle, allowing seven runs on seven hits and no walks over seven innings with seven strikeouts.

Ober's ugly June continues, as he's now allowed four or more earned runs in each of his four outings this month. Across 24.1 June innings, he's pitched to a horrid 8.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB while yielding 10 long balls, including three in this performance against the Mariners. The Minnesota right-hander began the month with a respectable 3.48 ERA but now sports 4.90 mark through 86.1 total frames. Assuming he continues to stick in the rotation, Ober currently lines up to make his next start at Detroit this weekend.