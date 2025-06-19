Bailey Ober News: Knocked around in fourth loss

Ober (4-4) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against Cincinnati, giving up four runs on nine hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Wednesday's first pitch was delayed by rain for about two hours, and Ober was not at his best during a truncated game that was called in the sixth inning following another delay. The right-hander did generate 10 whiffs, but it was discouragingly his third consecutive start where he yielded at least four runs. Ober owns a 4.54 ERA and 1.40 WHIP for the season, although his strong 62:21 K:BB through 79.1 innings does offer some reason for optimism ahead of a scheduled home outing versus the Mariners.