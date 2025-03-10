Ben Bowden News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Athletics reassigned Bowden to minor-league camp Monday.

The 30-year-old Bowden previously made 39 big-league appearances with the Rockies in 2021, but he'll likely need an extended run of strong performances at Triple-A Las Vegas before getting another look in the majors with the Athletics. The left-hander spent the entire 2024 season at the Triple-A level in the Atlanta organization, compiling a 4.03 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 29 innings with Gwinnett.