Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ben Casparius headshot

Ben Casparius Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 9:04pm

Casparius was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins with an apparent hamstring injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Casparius allowed four consecutive batters to reach base after entering the game in the sixth inning. He grabbed at his right hamstring before calling for a trainer and was removed from the game without recording an out. More information on his status should come once the Dodgers are able to take a closer look at him.

Ben Casparius
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now