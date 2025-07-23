Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ben Casparius headshot

Ben Casparius Injury: MRI comes back negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 11:57am

An MRI on Casparius' right calf came back negative Wednesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Casparius first felt his calf cramping while warming up prior to an appearance in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Twins and he was pulled after letting four straight batters reach base. While he doesn't have any structural damage and is expected to avoid the 15-day injured list, Casparius is likely to be unavailable to pitch for a few days.

Ben Casparius
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now