Ben Casparius Injury: MRI comes back negative
An MRI on Casparius' right calf came back negative Wednesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Casparius first felt his calf cramping while warming up prior to an appearance in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Twins and he was pulled after letting four straight batters reach base. While he doesn't have any structural damage and is expected to avoid the 15-day injured list, Casparius is likely to be unavailable to pitch for a few days.
